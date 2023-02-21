English
HAL, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Feb 21, 2023 9:24:05 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened in green on Tuesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,540
Buy UltraTech Cement for a target of Rs 7,600 with a stop loss at Rs 7,350
Sell Nestle with for a target of Rs 18,350-18,300 and a stop loss at Rs 19,000
Sell Maruti Suzuki India for a target of Rs 8,550 with a stop loss at Rs 8,760
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss at Rs 1,740
Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss at Rs 422
Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss at Rs 119
Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,892
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 9:20 AM IST
    X