HAL, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened in green on Tuesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,540

Buy UltraTech Cement for a target of Rs 7,600 with a stop loss at Rs 7,350

Sell Nestle with for a target of Rs 18,350-18,300 and a stop loss at Rs 19,000

Sell Maruti Suzuki India for a target of Rs 8,550 with a stop loss at Rs 8,760

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss at Rs 1,740

Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss at Rs 422

Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss at Rs 119

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,892