Buy / Sell Hindustan Aeron share TRADE

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) rose around 4 percent on Monday and hit their all-time high at Rs 1,592.35 today. At 1334 IST, the stock was up 2.6 percent at Rs 1,565.3 on BSE.

Today's upswing came after the company said that it has recorded its highest-ever revenue for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022.

HAL has posted its highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, which means a 6 percent revenue growth over the previous financial year. The corresponding figure for the previous year stood at Rs 22,755 crore.

Also Read |

Based on the improved financial performance and cash flow position, the Credit Rating Agencies CARE Ratings and ICRA Ltd have upgraded the company's credit rating from AA+ Stable to AAA/Stable during the financial year.

Recently, HAL bagged a contract for the production of 15 Light Combat Helicopters, 10 for IAF and five for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 3,887 crores along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore.

Considering the improved financial performance during the financial year, HAL paid an interim dividend of Rs 40 per share representing 400 percent of the face value of Rs 10 per share during FY 2021-22.