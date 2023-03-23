HAL shares drop 5% after government launches OFS, brokerages see upto 22% upside

HAL on Wednesday announced that the government, which holds a 75 percent stake in the company, will sell 3.5 percent of its stake at a floor price of Rs 2,450 per share.

Shares of aerospace and defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd declined more than five percent in the morning trade on Thursday after the government announced selling of offer for sale (OFS) for the sale of up to 3.5 percent stake in the company opened for non-retail investors.

Brokerage Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,216 per share, which shows a potential 22 percent upside over Wednesday’s closing price.

The global investment management company noted that the OFS would increase the free float – the number of shares available for trading in market – but the size of divestment is below the market expectations of more than five percent.

The OFS is likely to remove any overhang in the stock due to an increase in the free float. The brokerage stated that it remains overweight on HAL and would look to use any weakness in the stock to add to positions.

Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research in a note mentioned that the government stake sale will lead to an increase in free float and the stock is a top contender for inclusion in the MSCI May review.

The probable inflows could be $195 million if the stock is included in the MSCI index, it noted.

The probable cut-off level could be Rs 2,150 per share against Rs 2650 per share earlier if 3.5 percent OFS is concluded, Nuvama mentioned.

HAL on Wednesday announced that the government, which holds a 75 percent stake in the company, will sell 3.5 percent of its stake at a floor price of Rs 2,450 per share.

The OFS which consists of 1.75 percent as the base offer and 1.75 per cent as an additional option, opens on March 23 and continues till March 24.

The floor price is more than six percent discount to the closing price on Wednesday.

The government in 2020 sold a 15 percent stake in HAL at Rs 1,001 per share for around Rs 5,000 crore through OFS.

HAL shares were trading down by 5.1 percent at Rs 2,491.40 apiece on BSE at 2 on BSE at 10:48 am.