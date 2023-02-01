HAL, Bharat Forge, Eicher Motors and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

homemarket Newsstocks News

market | Feb 1, 2023 9:18 AM IST

By Sangam Singh  |  Feb 1, 2023 9:24 AM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 590-595 with a stop loss at Rs 555
Buy LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 415 with a stop loss at Rs 395
Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for a target of Rs 2,600 with a stop loss at Rs 2,525
Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,400-3,420 with a stop loss at Rs 3200
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 864
Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 2,470
Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 56
Buy United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL) with a stop loss at Rs 748
