Defence stocks surge after Indian Army issues tenders for buying guns, missiles, drones

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Surging the most in the sector, shares of Bharat Dynamic touched an intraday high of 6 percent. At 11:50 am Bharat Dynamic shares were trading at Rs 937, up by 1.74 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Shares of Paras Defence also zoomed and touched an intraday high of 4.3 percent. The shares are currently trading at Rs 766, up by 2.04 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Shares of major defence companies continued their gaining trend on the BSE today after the Indian Army issued a tender to buy guns, missiles, drones and many other systems from domestic manufacturers for meeting critical requirements under emergency procurement procedures.

“We have invited the Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. Proposals are being fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter munition, communication and optical systems, specialist Vehicles, engineering equipment and alternate energy resources,” the Indian Army said on September 18.

Surging the most in the sector, shares of Bharat Dynamics touched an intraday high of 6 percent. At 11:50 am, Bharat Dynamics shares were trading at Rs 937, up by 1.74 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies also zoomed and touched an intraday high of 4.3 percent. The shares are currently trading at Rs 766, up by 2.04 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Bharat Electronics shares, MTAR shares, and Solar Industries shares rose 1 percent.

While BEML and Hindustan Aeronautics are trading red, declining by 1 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Defence stocks have been in the spotlight recently with the government’s focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Bharat.

"The defence sector is overweight in my portfolio. The investment theme is emerging for the first time in India, and that too in a big way," Atul Suri, founder and CEO, Marathon Trends-PMS, told CNBC-TV18.

Defence stocks have given positive gains to investors this year. Hindustan Aeronautics shares have performed the strongest and gained over 112 percent. BEL shares have gained over 60 percent and Paras Defence shares have risen nearly 4 percent in the year so far. While the S&P BSE Sensex has risen 1.7 percent in the year.