Market H1FY21 Market Round-up: Reliance powers nearly a third of Nifty's 31% rally Updated : October 01, 2020 11:33 AM IST If you started a new investment account at the start of FY21 like many retail investors did, you would be proud of having made big returns in a short span of 6 months. For those holding on from pre-pandemic levels, the only solace has only been a swift amelioration from lows. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.