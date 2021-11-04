Gujarat State Petronet falls most on Nifty200; stock slips 3.5%

Shares of Gujarat State Petronet fell the most on Nifty200, down as much as 3.5 percent during the special Muhurat trading session today.

At 1858 IST, shares were trading 2.7 percent lower at Rs 316 on the BSE.

The stock has fallen 8 percent in the past three months, and gained 42 percent so far in 2021. In the past one year, the stock has jumped 69 percent.

Today's fall comes after the company reported its September quarter earnings.

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 512.6 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 716.5 crore posted in Q2 FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 4,158.92 crore from Rs 3,027.73 crore a year ago.

The company's operating margin contracted to 19.7 percent in the reporting quarter from 37.5 percent a year ago.

A sharp rise in raw material costs and higher gas transmission expenses weighed on Gujarat State Petronet's operational performance during the September quarter.

