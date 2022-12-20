Homemarket newsstocks news

Gujarat Sidhee Cement closes kiln at Sidheegram plant for maintenance work

Gujarat Sidhee Cement closes kiln at Sidheegram plant for maintenance work

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 3:26:34 PM IST (Published)

Despite the maintenance shutdown cement grinding and dispatches will continue from the Sidheegram plant

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Gujarat Sidhee Cement

Previous Article

NTPC commissions first part capacity of 100 MW at Nokhra Solar PV Project

Next Article

Ramco Systems to consider fund raising during December 22 board meeting