Gujarat Sidhee Cement closes kiln at Sidheegram plant for maintenance work

Despite the maintenance shutdown cement grinding and dispatches will continue from the Sidheegram plant

Buy / Sell Guj Sidhee Cem share TRADE

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. (GSCL) has temporarily closed the kiln of its plant located at Sidheegram in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. The kiln will not be operational for 8 to 10 days due to maintenance work. However, cement grinding and dispatches will continue, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

GSCL markets cement under the Sidhee brand. Due to the proximity of the Sidheegram plant to Porbandar and Pipavav ports, the company has competitive access to the large export markets in Africa, the Middle East and countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh by sea route.

Meanwhile, the company shareholders and creditors approved the amalgamation of Mehta group-owned Saurashtra Cement Ltd. (SCL) with GSCL last month. Saurashtra Cement, which markets cement under the Hathi brand, has a plant at Ranavav in Gujarat with a capacity of 1.5 MTPA.

GSCL had reported a revenue of Rs 142.20 crore in July-September 2022-23 against Rs 166.34 crore in the year-ago period. It posted a loss of Rs 15.42 crore for the quarter against a smaller loss of Rs 8.89 lakh a year ago.