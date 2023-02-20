Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals shares gain on higher TDI prices, better realisations

TDI prices are up by Rs 30 from January onwards’ Sheela Foam management told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday last week.

The rise in Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) prices aids Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) in today’s trade, stock is up more than 3 percent. GNFC is up 1.6 percent this month & is up 5 percent from Feb 13, 2023, close.

‘TDI prices are up by Rs 30 from January onwards’ Sheela Foam management told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday last week. Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) is used in the production of polyurethanes, primarily for flexible foam applications including bedding and furniture, carpet underlay, as well as packaging applications.

GNFC reported a weak Q3 with a significant decline in its operating profit & margin. TDI realisations have improved & work at Dahej Plant is expected to bring cost competitiveness to TDI-Dahej operations co’s MD said in its Q3 earnings report. ‘Capacity utilisation of our TDI plant is at 80-85 percent’ management told CNBC-TV18 in October 2022. Co currently has an available capacity of 67,000 MTPA of TDI available for sale.

GNFC is a joint-sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC).