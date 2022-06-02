A huge explosion, followed by a fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Ltd's (DNL) chemical manufacturing facility in the Nandesari GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) area on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday.

According to officials, seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places.

Reacting to the fire incident, the company said it's monitoring the situation closely. The safety and well-being of all our employees, and that of the communities around, is of foremost priority to us.

Also Read

It added, "All our manufacturing facilities are equipped with best-in-class systems and equipment, that ensure environmentally sustainable production. Our teams are already on-ground facilitating every possible support. Our communication channels are open 24x7, and we shall continue to provide updates and partner closely with all the relevant external stakeholders."

“Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places,” Vadodara Collector RB Barad said.

A Vadodara fire brigade official said a powerful explosion also occurred when the fire started spreading in the factory during the evening, adding that 10 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

The district collector said the cause of the fire was not known as yet.

The company reported a 88 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 172.3 crore for the quarter ended March. Total income rose to Rs 1,057.74 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,016.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, Deepak Nitrite's net profit stood at Rs 611.03 crore as against Rs 173.66 crore in the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 4,264.91 crore in 2019-20 as compared with Rs 2,715.04 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd ended at Rs 2,048.90, up by Rs 38.25, or 1.90 percent on the BSE.