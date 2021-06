Shares of Gujarat Gas company jumped over eight percent to hit its 52-week high after global brokerage house Nomura remained upbeat on the stock. The brokerage reiterated a buy call on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 875 from an earlier Rs 400. It also increased the stock's FY22-23 EPS by 35 percent/42 percent.

The stock rose as much as 8.6 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 653.30 per share on the BSE.

Earlier this month, the firm reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March (Q4FY21). The city gas distribution company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 350.86 crore in Q4FY21, registering a growth of 40.1 percent over Rs 250.46 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue jumped 28.2 percent to Rs 3,489.31 crore from Rs 2,722.17 crore, YoY, and average gas sales volume for the quarter was at 12.13 mmscmd, up by 22 percent compared to the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company also approved the acquisition of the city gas distribution business for Amritsar and Bhatinda Geographical Area as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, from Gujarat State Petronet (GSP) for Rs 163.31 crore.