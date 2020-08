Gujarat Gas stock price fell over 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported a sharp 74.7 percent YoY fall in net profit for the quarter ended June 2021. The stock shed as much as 3.84 percent to Rs 297.75 on the BSE. At 9:55 am, the shares traded 1.03 percent lower at Rs 306.45 apiece.

The company’s net profit in Q1FY21 fell to Rs 59.1 crore from Rs 234 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue declined 58.6 percent to Rs 1,083 crore from Rs 2,614.6 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter fell 60.2 percent to Rs 185.7 crore whle EBITDA margin was at 17.1 percent.

CLSA

CLSA said that the company’s Q1FY21 net profit was 66 percent ahead of its estimate driven by a beat in unit margins even as volumes were in line. Gujarat Gas mentioned volumes saw a sharp recovery boosted by the normalisation in industrial volume.

The brokerage raised its FY21 volume forecast and this takes up FY21CL EPS estimate 18 percent.

“This makes Gujarat Gas the fastest volume normalization story in the CGD space and brings focus back to its strong growth potential,” CLSA said.

CLSA maintained a buy rating and raised target price to Rs 370 from Rs 345 earlier as it believes depressed LNG and domestic gas prices should lower input costs and support its volume and margin.

Jefferies

Jefferies maintained a buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 415 per share driven by EPS upgrade on a higher margin.

Gujarat Gas remains Jefferies’ top pick within City Gas Distribution players on faster recovery in volumes, lower risk from open access and upside optionality from policy support.

While volumes were in-line, gross margin expansion was ahead of estimates, Jefferies said.