The share price of Gujarat Gas rallied over 6 percent on Wednesday after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The City Gas Distribution (CGD) company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 350.86 crore in Q4FY21, registering a growth of 40.1 percent over Rs 250.46 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue jumped 28.2 percent to Rs 3,489.31 crore from Rs 2,722.17 crore, YoY. The company’s average gas sales volume for the quarter was at 12.13 mmscmd, up by 22 percent compared to corresponding quarter previous year.

Operating performance during the quarter also improved as the EBITDA increased 29.9 percent YoY to Rs 554.2 crore and EBITDA margin expanded by 20 bps to 15.9 percent.

The company also approved the acquisition of the city gas distribution business for Amritsar and Bhatinda Geographical Area as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, from Gujarat State Petronet (GSP) for Rs 163.31 crore.

Global brokerage CLSA said that Gujarat Gas’ 4QFY21 net profit was 17 percent ahead of its estimate due to higher volumes and margins. Lockdowns hurt volume in 1QFY22 but this should normalise soon after restrictions are lifted, it added.

The brokerage has downgraded the stock to Outperform from Buy but raised the target price to Rs 570 per share from Rs 510.

Macquarie maintained a Neutral call on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 per share.

"Q4 was led by a slightly higher volume and a better-than-expected margin. Unit EBITDA was healthy at Rs 5.10/scm despite a spike in spot LNG prices," Macquarie said.

At 10:25 am, the stock was trading 5.66 percent higher at Rs 570.75 apiece on the BSE.

