The share price of Gujarat Gas rallied over 7 percent on Friday after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2020.

The stock rose as much as 7.13 percent to an intraday high of Rs 322.75 apiece on the BSE. At 12:05 pm, the shares were trading 3.04 percent higher at Rs 310.40 as against a 0.70 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.

Gujarat Gas reported a sharp surge in standalone net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 at Rs 475 crore as against Rs 59 crore in the previous quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 2,560 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 1,107 crore in the previous quarter.

Q2 volumes are up 5 percent YoY and 138 percent QoQ from lows of Q1 hit due to the lockdown. The company's total gas sales volume for the quarter was at 9.85 mmscmd. During the current half year ended on 30th September 2020, company commercialised 51 new CNG stations.

The company's gas sales volume has shown a robust recovery post lockdown. In industrial category, the gas sales volume is currently above pre-lockdown level. In CNG category and commercial category currently, gas sales volumes stand at 90 percent and 70 percent of pre-lockdown level respectively. The company is currently flowing total gas volume of 10.50 mmscmd as against FY20 average sales of 9.44 mmscmd.

The company said that it currently has a comfortable liquidity position and prepaid term loan of Rs 363 crore during the current quarter while continuing to service its debt obligations.

Here’s what brokerages have to say;

CLSA

The company’s volumes are already higher than FY20 levels with a record margin in Q2, CLSA noted. The brokerage is of the view that soft LNG price and strong volume growth should fuel stock performance.

CLSA raised FY21 EPS estimates by 27 percent. It maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 370 per share.

Macquarie

Macquarie said that the company’s volume rebound was mainly led by strong industrial demand. Residential sales were strong with a growth of 18 percent YoY.

The brokerage maintained an 'Outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 330 per share.

ICICI Securities

Gujarat Gas’ H1 and Q2FY21 recurring EPS were up 14-117 percent YoY, driven mainly by jump in EBITDA margin. The brokerage expects FY21E volume would be 8.8 mmscmd if current volumes of 10.5 mmscmd sustain throughout H2.

“However, we are being conservative in upgrading FY21-FY22E volumes by 6 percent to 8.6-10.3 mmscmd and FY21E margin by 9 percent to Rs 5.5/scm. This has led to upgrade in FY21-FY22E EPS by 26-7 percent,” ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage has upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised the target price to Rs 349 per share from Rs 313 per share earlier.

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities raised FY21/22E EPS estimate by 53.2/4.7 percent each to Rs 16.0/18.6 to factor in better-than-anticipated performance in 2QFY21.

“Our Add recommendation on Gujarat Gas with a price target of Rs 346 is premised on volume growth of 19% CAGR over FY21-23E, portfolio of mature, semi-mature and new geographical areas and compelling valuations given superior return ratios among the city gas distribution players,” HDFC Securities said.