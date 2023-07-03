CNBC TV18
Here's why shares of Gujarat Gas and IGL are in focus today

Here's why shares of Gujarat Gas and IGL are in focus today

Here's why shares of Gujarat Gas and IGL are in focus today
By Sonal Bhutra  Jul 3, 2023 10:40:59 AM IST (Published)

Shares of Gujarat Gas are having their best single-day move in nearly two months, while those of IGL have gained in two out of the last three trading sessions.

Shares of Gujarat Gas gained as much as 5 percent on Monday morning after a hike in import duty on propane for commercial use.

The government has increased the import duty on propane for commercial use to 19.25 percent from 2.75 percent on July 1, 2023. Following the hike, the equivalent propane price at Morbi is estimated to have increased by Rs 5-6 per scm to Rs 38.6 per scm from Rs 32-33 per scm earlier.
The increase will offset the price advantage that propane had against natural gas. Natural gas is supplied by city gas distributors to households and fuel stations.
