Gujarat Alkalies shares gain after commissioning largest caustic evaporation units at Dahej

A new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit (CEU) was also commissioned to cater to the requirement of Caustic Soda Lye production.

Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd, one of the largest producers of Caustic Soda Lye in India, gained over 2 percent in trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it has expanded the Caustic Soda plant at its Dahej complex.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that the capacity of the Caustic Soda Lye plant at its Dahej Complex has been increased from 785 million tonnes per day (MTPD) to 1,310 million tonnes per day.

“As a part of the Caustic Soda expansion, a new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit (CEU) was also commissioned to cater to the requirement of Caustic Soda Lye production,” the company said in a press release.

Gujarat Alkalies said that the new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit, supplied by Swedish company Alfa Laval, is one of the largest capacity units in India at one location. The unit has been established and commissioned successfully, it added.

After the announcement, shares of Gujarat Alkalies rose as much as 2.9 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 637.80 apiece. The stock has fallen nearly 7 percent in the last one month after announcing its financial earnings for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Earlier this month, Gujarat Alkalies reported a revenue of Rs 1,129 crore during the quarter ended December 2022 as compared to Rs 1,078 crore during the year-ago quarter, posting an increase of 4.8 percent.

Net profit stood at Rs 87 crore during the quarter, down nearly 57 percent as against net profit of Rs 201.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

Shares of Gujarat Alkalies are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 632.30. The stock is down 17.3 percent this year.