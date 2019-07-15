Market

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

Updated : July 15, 2019 12:32 PM IST

Shares of the company gained nearly 13.29 percent so far this week.

At 11.03 AM, it was trading 13.88 percent up at Rs 87.80 per share, while the Nifty was down 6.60 points, 0.06 percent at 11,545.90.