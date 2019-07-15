Market
GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results
Updated : July 15, 2019 12:32 PM IST
Shares of the company gained nearly 13.29 percent so far this week.
At 11.03 AM, it was trading 13.88 percent up at Rs 87.80 per share, while the Nifty was down 6.60 points, 0.06 percent at 11,545.90.
The digital cable TV and broadband service providers' first-quarter profit was at Rs 29.4 crore, while the consolidated revenue surged 50 percent to Rs 454.30 crore, year-on-year.
