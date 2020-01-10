Market
GTPL Hathway rallies over 10 percent on robust Q3FY20 earnings
Updated : January 10, 2020 02:14 PM IST
Consolidated net profit in Q3FY20 rose 77 percent YoY to Rs 32.9 crore while total revenue surged 115 percent on year to Rs 687.5 crore.
The broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter was maintained at Rs 415.
The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 135.2 crore, up 62 percent YoY.
