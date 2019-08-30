Market

Gruh Finance shares rally 8% on report HDFC may sell stake to meet RBI norms

Updated : August 30, 2019 10:04 AM IST

The share price of Gruh Finance rallied 8 percent intraday on Friday as HDFC is expected to raise Rs 1,678 crore by selling 9.2 percent stake in the company, an ET report said.

As per the said report, HDFC will sell 67.4 million shares at a floor price of Rs 243 to Rs 249 per share in the open market.