The month of September remained muted for the Indian benchmark indices extreme amidst volatility, however, H1FY21 turned out to be the best first-half for Nifty over the last decade.

With the economy gradually opening up, the equities saw gross inflows at a six-month high and a slowdown in the outflows, says Motilal Oswal report.

According to the report, equity schemes saw a surge of sales in September, up 17.5 percent MoM. But, equity AUM (assets under management) of domestic mutual funds (MFs) declined 0.6 percent, MoM, due to the fall in market indices.

One important trend noticed in September was that the proportion of outflows in the multi-cap category remained higher as compared to others, due to the Sebi's circular to direct multi-cap funds to keep at least 25 percent of their assets in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

As a result, small-cap funds witnessed inflows of Rs 1.3 billion and large-cap and mid-cap schemes saw outflows of Rs 5.8 billion and Rs 0.7 billion respectively.

Moving on, the brokerage highlighted that on a monthly basis, the weights of technology, healthcare, auto, oil & gas, chemicals, and cement increased, while banks, utilities, telecom, NBFCs, capital goods, consumer, and metals moderated.

Technology's weight climbed to a new high of 11.6 percent while private banks' weight hit a 29-month low to 15.8 percent, showed the brokerage's data.

