Greenpanel rallies 13% post strong Q2 earnings

Updated : November 08, 2019 10:32 AM IST

The share price of Greenpanel Industries rallied 13 percent intraday on Friday post company's strong July-September quarter earnings. 
The company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 192 crore, a rise of 44 percent year-on-year (YoY). 
Consolidated net profit jumped 48 percent YoY to Rs 4 crore v/s Rs 2 crore in the same quarter last year. 
