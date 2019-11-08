Greenpanel rallies 13% post strong Q2 earnings

The share price of Greenpanel Industries rallied 13 percent intraday on Friday post company's strong July-September quarter earnings.

At 9:40 am, the shares were trading 13 percent to Rs 39.55 per share on the NSE, while in intraday, the stock price rallied 13.14 percent at Rs 39.60.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 192 crore, a rise of 44 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Consolidated net profit jumped 48 percent YoY to Rs 4 crore v/s Rs 2 crore in the same quarter last year.

The plywood manufacturer's majority revenue was generated from medium density fibreboard, which rose 40 percent YoY to Rs 137 crore.

