English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Greaves Electric Mobility join hands with Siemens Xcelerator for developing EVs

Greaves Electric Mobility join hands with Siemens Xcelerator for developing EVs

Greaves Electric Mobility join hands with Siemens Xcelerator for developing EVs
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 23, 2022 1:42:54 PM IST (Published)

The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will help Greaves Electric Mobility to develop products faster by streamlining and accelerating the product development process.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Greaves Cotton share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read


Greaves Cotton Ltd. on Thursday announced plans to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) development through its subsidiary in association with Siemens Xcelerator.
Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton and India’s leading EV maker, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services to design and develop two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles for the Indian market.
The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will help Greaves Electric Mobility to develop products faster by streamlining and accelerating the product development process through an integrated set of digital product engineering and collaboration capabilities.
Siemens’ toolset will enable the company to reduce the time-to-market introduction of electric two-wheelers under Ampere as well as help to contribute to the country’s goal of achieving 80 percent EVs in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments by 2030.
Greaves Electric Mobility has been in the business of EV technology, designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for the past 13 years. The company has a strong presence in both electric 2-wheelers and electric 3-wheeler segments with a strong base of over 1.7 lakh customers.
Unfazed by the announcement, shares of Greaves Cotton continued their losing streak on Friday, falling for a sixth straight session.
Shares of Greaves Cotton are trading 3.86 percent lower at Rs 126.95.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Greaves Cotton

Previous Article

Biocon gets GMP certificate from European regulator for Bengaluru API plant

Next Article

Tata Communications aims to deliver end-to-end media platform through Switch acquisition