Greaves Cotton announces leadership expansion across business, identifies three growth areas

Greaves Cotton has identified the development of clean mobility solutions among the key growth areas.

Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton has announced leadership expansion across its e-mobility, finance and retail businesses as it looks forward to steer the next phase of growth.

According to an exchange filing, Greaves Cotton has appointed Narasimha Jayakumar as CEO of the Retail Business. Jayakumar was earlier the Managing Director of Brainly India, CEO of Aakash Edutech and Vertical Head at Google India.

Sandeep Divakaran has been appointed as the CEO of Greaves Finance. Divakaran has held leadership roles earlier such as CEO of Ola Fleet, and Head Strategy for Ola Electric.

The company has named Chandrasekar Thyagarajan as the CFO of Greaves Electric Mobility. He was earlier Chief Financial Officer for Birlasoft Ltd.

Greaves Cotton is a diversified multi-product and multi-location engineering company. It is a leading name in Fuel Agnostic Powertrain Solutions, e-mobility, aftermarket and retail.

The Mumbai-based company has identified the development of clean mobility solutions among the key growth areas. It looks to build a future-ready portfolio of businesses and develop dynamic technologies through continuous innovation.

The e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, Greaves Electric Mobility, last week marked its foray into the high-speed electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of Ampere Primus at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom). The company also introduced the new Ampere Zeal EX, an entry-level, sporty e-scooter.

As a part of this diversification strategy, the company recently announced the acquisition of Excel Controlinkage Pvt Ltd to unlock new avenues of growth and continue to build expertise in forward looking technologies

Shares of Greaves Cotton are trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 131.25. The stock is near its 52-week low of Rs 124.35.