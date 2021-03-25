Great time to create portfolio of good quality stocks amid market correction, say experts

The Indian equity market is witnessing a sharp correction and the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are trading near two-month low levels. Worries over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and the possibility of fresh restrictions spooked investors.

Heavy selling was seen across sectors with banks, financials, auto and IT indices falling the most. The midcap and smallcap indices also continue to reel under pressure.

“The market is under pressure due to risks of rising COVID-19 cases, a surge in global bond yields and profit booking. The weakness is expected to continue in the short term,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman, Inditrade Capital.

However, Bandyopadhyay is of the view that this correction is a great opportunity to buy good quality stocks and create a portfolio.

“A 10 percent correction from highs is good and healthy for the market. We remain bullish for the long-term and believe this correction can be utilised as a great opportunity to create a portfolio of good quality stocks which are available at attractive valuations,” Bandyopadhyay said.

He believes stocks like ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, SBI and BPCL look reasonably attractive at these levels.

Bandyopadhyay is bullish on the banking sector on the back of expected revival in the country’s economic growth.

“The GDP is expected to grow 10-12 percent going ahead. This makes us confident of the financial services sector to grow at 2x the GDP. With the recent correction, the banking stocks, especially good quality PSU banks, look very attractive,” he added.

Meanwhile, Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends noted that from the lows of March 2020, the market has delivered 100 percent returns and said a 10-12 percent kind of correction after that is “good and healthy.”

“The Nifty had crashed to a low of 13,596 on January 29. It won’t bother me if we do not violate the pre-budget lows. In case, in spite of such a path-breaking Budget, if we revisit those places or go below that, that is when I would be worried,” Suri told CNBC-TV18.

According to him, stocks that fall less in falling markets are leaders of the next bull market.

Mehraboon J Irani, MD and CEO at Gini Gems Consultants, is expecting the markets to correct a little bit further.

“In a market, which has gone up in a hurry, a correction of 5-10 percent will just be a correction while quite a few traders will call it a sharp move. I would say that that correction is a great opportunity because this would be an intermediate bottom and we will see new highs coming,” he pointed out.