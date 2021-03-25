Great time to create portfolio of good quality stocks amid market correction, say experts Updated : March 25, 2021 03:46 PM IST Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Inditrade Capital is of the view that this correction is a great opportunity to buy good quality stocks and create a portfolio. Stocks that fall less in falling markets are leaders of the next bull market, says Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends. Published : March 25, 2021 03:46 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply