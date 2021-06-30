Gravity-defiers: This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to nearly Rs 1 crore in 10 years

The big money is not in the buying or selling, but in the waiting

—Charlie Munger

Deepak Nitrite has given an astronomical return of over 9,600 percent to its long-term investors in the last 10 years, surging from around Rs 17 per share on June 1, 2011, to current price levels of Rs 1,810 apiece.

To put it into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh into the stock 10 years ago would have been worth over Rs 96 lakhs today.

In comparison, Deepak Nitrite's share price outperformed Sensex by well over 9300 percent against the BSE frontline index's 183 percent gain.

In recent weeks, the stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 1989 on May 6, 2021, while also presenting investors another opportunity to buy when it hit a 52-week low of Rs 458 on June 18, 2020.

Even this year so far, the gains are an impressive 78 percent, while the one-year return on the multi-bagger chemical stock has been 263 percent.

Source: cnbctv18.com Source: cnbctv18.com

Of late, the stock has corrected 7.82 percent in the past month and 0.72 percent in the past week. As of June 3, 2021, the stock quoted at Rs 1,757 per share.

The moot question, however, is will Deepak Nitrite continue its stellar returns going forward and should investors buy it at current levels?

Analysts remain positive on the speciality chemical stock and the wider sector given vast opportunities and business outlook. They, however, suggest investors time for good entry opportunities in the stock and play it for a long-term horizon.

The Company

Deepak Nitrite is a leading manufacturer of organic, inorganic, fine, and speciality chemicals. The company has been showing consistent financial performance, quality management, and strong technical momentum, leading to good investor enthusiasm.

The financial trend scorecard on the BSE website (powered by a third-party app) has given it a 'very positive' rating on its Q4FY21 financials.

The baseline measure of Deepak Nitrite's performance, Return on Captial Employed (ROCE) is the highest for the company in the sector at 38.67 percent (for half a year). At the same time, its debt-equity ratio is the lowest in the sector, at nearly 0.23 times (again, for half a year).

ROCE is designed to show how efficiently a company makes use of its available capital by taking into account its net profit generated in relation to capital utilised by the company. A higher ROCE in comparison with peers shows company's value can be ultimately returned as profit to stockholders.

The debt-equity ratio compares a company's liabilities to its shareholder equity. It is used to evaluate how much leverage a company is using. A higher ratio indicates a stock is a higher risk to shareholders.

Quarterly results

For the quarter ended March 2021, the company reported a 68.37 percent rise in the net profit at Rs 290.11 crore compared to the net profit of Rs 172.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the full year, its net profit rose 26.97 percent to Rs 775.81 crore in the financial year ended March 2021, against Rs 611.03 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its sales rose 38.62 percent to Rs 1463.23 crore versus Rs 1055.54 crore during the previous quarter. For full-year, its sales rose 3.07 percent — to Rs 4359.75 crore from Rs 4229.71 crore in the previous fiscal.

Deepak Nitrite vs. sector

Deepak Nitrite outperformed its peers in the past year. While the stock surged 257.54 percent, the sector gained 118.44 percent. YTD also, the stock clocked twice as many returns — 86 percent, whereas the sector gained only 48 percent.

The stock performance tumbled month-wise. While the sector surged as much as 4 percent, the stock lost nearly 8 percent.

Deepak Nitrite vs. Sensex

Deepak Nitrite stock has consistently managed to outshine Sensex in the last 10 years.

Source: axisdirect.in Source: axisdirect.in

While the stock gained 9500+ percent in the last 10 years, Sensex in comparison gained only 183 percent. In the last 5 years, the stock added 2,038 percent when Sensex managed to add only 95 percent.

YTD, the stock has surged nearly 86 percent whereas Sensex managed only 9 percent.

In the past month, however, the trend reversed. While Sensex gained 7 percent, the stock lost 7 percent.

Analyst view

Deepak Nitrite will keep delivering investors decent returns in the coming years as well, analysts believe given the vast opportunities the sector offers.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman of Inditrade Capital expects Deepak Nitrite to give a 15-20 percent return in the coming year.

It will be a good decade for the Indian speciality chemical industry, the market prices may not move at the same pace but growth will be there, he said.

Bandyopadhyay is not alone optimistic. Samco Securities' Nirali Shah concurs and says, "there are vast growth opportunities for the Indian chemical industry."

"Deepak Nitrite has built a resilient product portfolio of basic, fine, and speciality chemicals and performance products," Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities told CNBC-TV18, while adding, "Its income from operations rose rapidly in the recent quarter with phenol phenolics accounting for nearly two-thirds of the whole pie."

Its phenol business turned out to be a dark horse in the last fiscal, causing its earnings before interest and taxes to triple as the capacity utilisation stimulated operating leverage.

"Going ahead too, much of the momentum in the operating profit would arise from near stability in phenol business with production churn at over 100 percent, which may aid to deliver a healthy if not similar performance," Samco's Shah further added.

While the unpredictable nature of phenol prices may pose a speed breaker to post-tax earnings, Deepak Nitrite's expansion plan may serve as a backup. The company has earmarked Rs 300 crores for developing new agrochemical and pharma intermediates. It is also planning to launch new platforms with additional Rs 100 crores earmarked for brownfield expansion that could keep its growth on track, Shah said.

There are vast growth opportunities for the Indian chemical industry, Samco's Shah said, but the long-term winners will be those companies that can be globally competitive.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research of Religare Broking Ltd has a similar outlook. "Going forward, demand from end-users, capacity addition and changing geopolitical scenarios will continue to drive growth for the sector."

Samco's Shah, however, feels advised fresh investments should only be made on dips.

"The stock may continue its uptrend from a longer horizon, however, fresh investments should only be taken on dips given the healthy run-up in stock price to date."

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities also suggested that investors wait for a better entry point.

"Given that Sensex is at an all-time high, we would wait for a better entry point. One can keep the stock on his radar and keep on accumulating the same in times of correction," he said. However, he also cautioned that in the short-run the stock may come under pressure "as it has run up a lot especially in the last two years."

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.