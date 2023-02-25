Global recycling company Gravita India signs MoU to set up Rs 40 crore plant in Oman

The Oman project is in alignment with the company’s expansion plan of replicating the recycling business in different geographies.

Global recycling company Gravita India Ltd. on Friday announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding to set up a Rs 40 crore battery recycling plant in Oman, which would be its first facility in the middle-eastern market.

The company’s step-down subsidiary, Gravita Netherlands BV (GNBV), will hold a 50 percent equity stake with management control in the recycling project and the remaining equity will be held by other partners based in Oman, according to an exchange filing.

The initial capacity of the battery recycling plant will be 6,000 MTPA in Phase I. GNBV will invest around Rs 20 crore in fixed capital and working capital as its contribution to the project while the rest would be contributed by the JV partners.

Gravita has similar recycling facilities in Togo, Senegal, Ghana, Mozambique, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, and India.

The Oman project is in alignment with the company’s expansion plan of replicating the recycling business in different geographies, the filing stated.

Gravita is a leading global recycling company with 14 eco-conscious manufacturing facilities in Asia, Africa and Central America with a capacity of 2,27,719 MTPA. The Group has a global footprint with operations in 70-plus countries.

In December, the company announced the commencement of commercial production of Aluminium CastAlloys from a new recycling plant in Togo, West Africa. The plant is operated by Gravita Togo SAU, a step-down subsidiary of Gravita India Ltd.

The recycling company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,052 crores for the December quarter, a growth of 32 percent from the year-ago period.

Shares of Gravita India ended 1.4 percent lower at Rs 475.