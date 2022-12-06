Gravita India shares gain on beginning production at recycling plant in West Africa

The company has been sourcing scrap from Togo for the last three years and has set up a strong scrap collection network before establishing the plant.

Buy / Sell Gravita India share TRADE

Gravita India Ltd., a leading recycling company with a manufacturing presence globally, gained in morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced the commencement of commercial production of Aluminium CastAlloys from a new recycling plant in Togo, West Africa. The plant is operated by Gravita Togo SAU, a step-down subsidiary of Gravita India Ltd.

The new recycling plant with an annual capacity of 4,000 MTPA will produce aluminium cast alloys in phase 1 and the company forecasts an additional revenue of Rs 60 crore per annum with a gross margin of 26 percent from the new capacity.

The company has been sourcing scrap from Togo for the last three years and has set up a strong scrap collection network before establishing the plant.

Gravita India has invested Rs 1.9 crore on this project through internal accruals alone. They plan to take the capacity to 2,700 metric tons per annum in phase II.

The company has similar aluminium recycling facilities in Tanzania, Senegal, Mozambique and India. This is in alignment with the company's vision of replicating the recycling business in different geographies.

The company will procure domestic aluminium scrap for production from this plant and it will cater to the needs of aluminium die-casting components manufacturing industries of the auto & FMCG sectors located in China, Japan, Thailand, Korea and Vietnam.

Gravita Group is among the most reputed recycling companies across the globe and this new recycling facility will help the company in augmenting its aluminium segment capacity in Africa.