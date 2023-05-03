Gravita India gains 10% after its subsidiary secures long-term loan of 34 million euros

The loan, guaranteed by the parent Gravita India, enables the company’s offshore businesses to gain financial independence for their capex and working capital needs.
Shares of leading recycling company Gravita India Ltd. ended nearly 10 percent higher on Wednesday on the news of securing a long-term loan of 34 million euros from European developmental financial institutions.
Gravita India announced that its step-down subsidiary Gravita Netherlands BV has been provided an ESG (environmental, social and governance) loan from Société De Promotion Et De Participation Pour La Coopération Economique SA (PROPARCO) and Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) worth 34 million euros (over Rs 306 crore).
