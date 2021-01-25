Market Grasim stock price jumps over 7% to record high on foray into paint business Updated : January 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST Grasim intends to leverage the well-established Birla White brand and a large network of white cement/putty dealers of its subsidiary UltraTech Cement. ICICI Securities is of the view that with the likely improvement in core businesses and better clarity on capital allocation, holdco discount may narrow. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply