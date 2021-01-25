  • SENSEX
Grasim stock price jumps over 7% to record high on foray into paint business

Updated : January 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST

Grasim intends to leverage the well-established Birla White brand and a large network of white cement/putty dealers of its subsidiary UltraTech Cement.
ICICI Securities is of the view that with the likely improvement in core businesses and better clarity on capital allocation, holdco discount may narrow.
