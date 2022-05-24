Grasim shares slide 5% as street expects shrunken margin, slight increase in net profit

Shares of Grasim Industries Limited fell 5.28 percent to Rs 1,380 as street expects a marginal increase in net profit and a shrunken margin for the company in its fourth-quarter earnings, expected to be released today.

Grasim holds a 60.25 percent stake in Ultratech Cements and 56 percent in Aditya Birla Capital.

At 12:15 pm, the stock pared off some of its initial losses, quoting Rs 1,397 apiece, down 4.11 percent or Rs 59.90. The company's shares of Grasim have falling for the last two sessions in a row and have underperformed by 2.8 percent.

Investors expect Grasim to post a marginal increase in net profit in the range of 1-4 percent. The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 463 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

CNBC-TV18 poll YoY change Q4FY22 Q4FY21 Revenue 44.5% Rs 6,350 crore

Rs 4,394 crore

EBITDA

11%

Rs 897.0 crore

Rs 811.1 crore

Margins

14.13%

18.46%

PAT

6%

Rs 490 crore

Rs 463 crore

The company is, however, expected to record a 42-45 percent year-on-year growth in its standalone revenue for the period under review. It had reported a revenue of Rs 4,394 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal. It is expected that the company’s bottomline will get hit by a steep surge in input prices and power as well as fuel costs.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, however, pegs the revenue figure a tad higher for the company — a 46 percent increase on a year-on-year basis to Rs 6,398 crore.

“We expect revenue for the VSF (viscose staple fibre)/chemical segment to grow by 26 percent/90 percent on a 15 percent/85 percent year-on-year growth in realisation,” a report from Motilal Oswal said.

The company's operating margins may see some impact of rising costs and may decline by 4.3 percent year-on-year.

“We estimate a VSF EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 370 crore (a decline of 40 percent YoY and a sequential decline of 7 percent) on higher costs, and a chemicals EBITDA of Rs 480 crore (an on-year increase of 163 percent and sequential decline of 8 percent), impacted by higher costs,” a report from Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Apart from the growth in realisations, Kotak also expects a 5 percent year-on-year growth in volumes in its VSF and chemicals business.

“We model a 5 percent year-on-year volume increase in VSF operations (a decline of 2 percent quarterly) to 165,900 tonnes and a 5 percent year-on-year volume increase in the chemical operations (an quarterly increase of 0.5 percent) to 280,300 tonnes on improved demand after the easing of COVID-related restrictions and improved export demand,” a report from Kotak Institutional Equities said.