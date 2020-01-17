Grasim plunges 6% on worries over its investment in Vodafone Idea
Updated : January 17, 2020 11:58 AM IST
The worries are that the company may have to write off its investments in a situation which could lead to Vodafone Idea going bankrupt as the Supreme Court upheld its October 24 ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).
Grasim holds 11.55 percent stake in Vodafone Idea.
Vodafone Idea shares tanked as much as 40 percent intraday in trade on Friday.
