#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Grasim plunges 6% on worries over its investment in Vodafone Idea

Updated : January 17, 2020 11:58 AM IST

The worries are that the company may have to write off its investments in a situation which could lead to Vodafone Idea going bankrupt as the Supreme Court upheld its October 24 ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).
Grasim holds 11.55 percent stake in Vodafone Idea.
Vodafone Idea shares tanked as much as 40 percent intraday in trade on Friday.
Grasim plunges 6% on worries over its investment in Vodafone Idea
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV