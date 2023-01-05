English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Grasim Industries incorporates subsidiary for business support services

Grasim Industries incorporates subsidiary for business support services

Grasim Industries incorporates subsidiary for business support services
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023 4:28:26 PM IST (Published)

The newly incorporated company has an authorised capital of Rs 1 crore and subscribed capital of Rs 10 lakh.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Grasim share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Gold prices near all-time high — Key reasons for the surge and what lies next

Gold prices near all-time high — Key reasons for the surge and what lies next

IST4 Min(s) Read

VIEW | Demonetisation is legal, says Supreme court but was it beneficial?

VIEW | Demonetisation is legal, says Supreme court but was it beneficial?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

IST7 Min(s) Read

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Grasim Industries Ltd, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) company, Grasim Business Services Pvt. Ltd. The new entity will offer business support services, including staffing solutions.


The newly incorporated company has an authorised capital of Rs 1 crore and subscribed capital of Rs 10 lakh.  The registered office of the subsidiary is in Madhya Pradesh, and 100 percent subscription to its share capital is in cash, stated the filing.

Last month, Grasim Industries announced raising Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, comprising 10,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 Lakh each for cash at par.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA during the September quarter, courtesy a strong performance from its Chlor-alkali business. Its EBITDA increased 19.4 percent from a year ago, while sales increased 37 percent during the September quarter. The company’s revenue from Caustic Soda and Allied Chemicals segment increased 66 percent.

The company entered the paints business in 2021 with a capital expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years. In the paints business vertical, the company's first plant is likely to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024. The remaining plants will be commissioned by financial year 2025 in a phased manner. The construction work is in progress across five locations.

Shares of Grasim Industries ended 0.7 percent higher at Rs 1,702.15.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Grasim Industries

Next Article

National Green Hydrogen Mission: Internal draft ready, to be rolled out for final consultation, says MNRE

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X