Grasim Industries posts 47 percent fall in Q3 profit on high input prices, misses estimates

Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd ended at Rs 1,602.55, down by Rs 18.70, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.

Grasim Industries Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group company, on Friday reported a 47.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 257 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on the back of high input prices.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 489 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 287 crore for the quarter under review.

In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,196 crore during the period under review, up 7.1 percent against Rs 5,784 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 6,195 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 48.1 percent to Rs 478 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 921.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 7.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 15.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The consolidated revenue for the third quarter grew 17 percent to Rs 28,638 crore driven by the strong performance of the subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital. The consolidated PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 2,516 crore, up 44 percent YoY.

The total capex spent towards the paints business till December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 1,817 crore (18 percent of the total planned outlay for the paints business). The total capex for all other businesses was Rs 1,370 crore in 9MFY23 against a budget of Rs 3,498 crore for FY23. The board has also approved an investment of Rs 363 crore for Chlorine derivatives projects in the chemicals business.

UltraTech Cement Ltd

Cement sales volume stood at 26 MTPA, up 12 percent YoY. Capacity utilisation for the quarter stood at 83 percent compared to 75 percent in the third quarter. Consolidated revenue was at Rs 15,521 crore, up 20 percent YoY in the third quarter and EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 2,462 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL)

The consolidated revenue was up 25 percent YoY to Rs 6,894 crore. ABCL reported PAT (excluding fair value and stake sale gains) growth of 25 percent YoY to Rs 530 crore. Also, it added 1.4 million customers during the quarter, taking the total active customer base to 43 million.