English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Grasim to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of NCDs at 7.6% coupon

Grasim to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of NCDs at 7.6% coupon

Grasim to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of NCDs at 7.6% coupon
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 3:04:54 PM IST (Published)

The tenure of the instrument is 5 years, with the date of the allotment being December 1, 2022, and the date of maturity being December 1, 2027.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Grasim share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Grasim Industries Ltd., the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday announced that the company will raise Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.


The Rs 1,000 crore issue consists of 10,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 Lakh each for cash at par.

The tenure of the instrument is 5 years, with the date of the allotment being December 1, 2022, and the date of maturity being December 1, 2027. The NCDs offer investors a coupon rate of 7.63 percent per annum, with an annual interest payment till the redemption date.

The company added that these NCDs have been rated ‘AAA (STABLE)’ by rating agencies CRISIL and ICRA. Additionally, they would be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Also Read: Grasim Q2 Results: Strong chemicals business aids highest ever operating prof

Last month, Grasim Industries reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA during the September quarter, courtesy of a strong performance from its Chlor-alkali business.

The company's EBITDA increased 19.4 percent from a year ago, while sales increased 37 percent during the September quarter.

Shares of Grasim Industries are trading at Rs 1,800.30, up 2.30 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Grasim Industries

Previous Article

Cosmo First shares jump after board approves share buyback at 33% premium

Next Article

Easy Trip Planners buys 75% stake in Nutana Aviation Capital for an undisclosed sum

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng