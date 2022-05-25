Grasim vs Asian Paints in the Paints industry: Grasim's plans to double its CAPEX plans as part of its foray into the Paints business has jolted paints stocks, especially market leader Asian Paints, which has corrected around six percent in trade on Wednesday. With Grasim's planned capacity of making paints estimated to be around 75 percent of Asian Paints FY20 production, the market watchers are seeing the competition intensifying. To its advantage, Grasim can leverage the strong dealer network of its subsidiary UltraTech's Biral White putty brand.

Grasim is going full throttle on its plans to foray into the paints business, which may intensify competition. Global brokerage Macquarie, however, sees no threat to sector leader Asian Paints. The reason: Grasim needs time to build a brand image to carve a niche in the market.

For starters, Grasim — a flagship company of the global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group — plans to double capital expenditure (capex) in its paint business venture to Rs 10,000 crore by the fiscal year 2025, raising it from an earlier Rs 5,000 crore investment envisaged by FY24.

It also plans to commission a paint production capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum by the fourth quarter of FY24. The work on setting up paint plants at Haryana's Panipat, Punjab's Ludhiana, and Karnataka's Chamarajanagar is reportedly in full swing following land and environmental clearances.

For those who don't know why Grasim is entering into the paints business — the company, through its subsidiary UltraTech Cement, already sells Birla White, a popular wall care putty brand. It is among the top three players in the segment apart from JK Cement and Asian Paints.

Birla White has the second largest distribution network in the paints industry, with a presence across 6,000 centres in rural and urban India, as per a Hindu Businessline report . The presence of a strong network will add synergy to Grasim's paint business, "luring more dealers on board," the report added.

A 'Jio moment' in the paint industry

Jefferies sees Grasim's capex plans as a "Jio moment" for the Indian paint industry.

"Grasim now plans to invest Rs 100 billion in paint capex by FY25. There have also been forays by Astral, JK Cement etc. which further complicates. While brand and distribution are barriers, the oligopoly structure may be at risk, similar to the telecom war. But this time Aditya Birla Group appears to be the aggressor," Jefferies' analysts pointed out in a research report.

Macquarie also sees no threat to Asian Paints' capex position and limited impact on the market leader. In a research report, the global brokerage said the decorative segment has a pull nature, and Grasim needs investment in brand development to create a niche. "Its foray will likely have a bigger impact on smaller players, but Asian Paints won't see a big impact as there are high barriers to gaining a meaningful market share," it added.

Nevertheless, Asian Paints' share price corrected sharply, falling almost 6 percent to the day's low price of Rs 2,890 after opening at Rs 3,060 apiece. The 52-week high price for Asian Paints came in at Rs 3,588 on January 10 earlier this year. Grasim shares trade flat, with the stock hitting the day's low at Rs 1,357.60 after opening at Rs 1,405.

The Street is taking cues from Grasim's capacity target of 1.3 billion litres, which is 75 percent of Asian Paints FY20 capacity of 1.73 billion litres, as disruptive. Despite Asian Paints commanding a market share of 42 percent in the industry, more than thrice the revenue of Berger Paints, the second-largest paint manufacturer in the country.

Experts view

Marcellus Investment Managers' Saurabh Mukerjea is well-known for his preference for Asian Paints and often cited the paint company management's vision of staying ahead of the competition.

"In the case of Asian Paints, we have seen this repeatedly over the last 20 years; whenever crude doubles over a two-year period, Asian Paints' operating margins and gross margins hold on rock solid. Typically, when crude doubles, speculators do exactly what they're doing, they try to sell Asian Paints, and the shares rally very nicely. I think in the past 12 months, Asian Paints is again at 24-25 percent, long-term compounding has been like that last 12 months," Mukherjea said in a recent interview on CNBC-TV18.