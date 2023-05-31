Graphite India shares end higher even as Q4 profit falls, utilisation levels improve

The company’s net profit plunged 69 percent to Rs 29 crore in the March quarter from Rs 95 crore in the year-ago period.
Graphite India Ltd., a company engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling graphite, carbon, and other products, on Tuesday, announced a weak set of earnings for the March quarter.
Though the company recorded a quarter-on-quarter improvement in sales volume and utilisation levels, a decrease in realisation weighed down the numbers.
The company’s revenue from operations fell 3 percent to Rs 815 crore in the March quarter from Rs 844 crore in the year-ago period.
Operating profit was also down 30 percent to Rs 62 crore from Rs 88 crore in the year-ago quarter. Margins slipped to 7.6 percent during the quarter from 10.4 percent a year ago.
Consequently, net profit plunged 69 percent to Rs 29 crore in the March quarter from Rs 95 crore in the year-ago period. Other income, too, declined 93 percent to Rs 5 crore from Rs 71 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Graphite India’s consolidated capacity utilisation stood at 55 percent in the March quarter compared to 76 percent in the year-ago quarter and 42 percent in the December quarter.
The company also announced a dividend of Rs 8.5 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY23. The balance sheet also remained robust with a consolidated net cash of Rs 1,931 core at the end of March 2023.
Shares of Graphite India ended 1.29 percent higher at Rs 325.25 on Wednesday.
