Graphite India shares end higher even as Q4 profit falls, utilisation levels improve

The company’s net profit plunged 69 percent to Rs 29 crore in the March quarter from Rs 95 crore in the year-ago period.

Graphite India Ltd., a company engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling graphite, carbon, and other products, on Tuesday, announced a weak set of earnings for the March quarter.

Though the company recorded a quarter-on-quarter improvement in sales volume and utilisation levels, a decrease in realisation weighed down the numbers.