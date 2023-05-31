English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsGraphite India shares end higher even as Q4 profit falls, utilisation levels improve

Graphite India shares end higher even as Q4 profit falls, utilisation levels improve

Graphite India shares end higher even as Q4 profit falls, utilisation levels improve
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 4:33:56 PM IST (Published)

The company’s net profit plunged 69 percent to Rs 29 crore in the March quarter from Rs 95 crore in the year-ago period.

Graphite India Ltd., a company engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling graphite, carbon, and other products, on Tuesday, announced a weak set of earnings for the March quarter.

Live Tv

Loading...

Though the company recorded a quarter-on-quarter improvement in sales volume and utilisation levels, a decrease in realisation weighed down the numbers.


The company’s revenue from operations fell 3 percent to Rs 815 crore in the March quarter from Rs 844 crore in the year-ago period.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X