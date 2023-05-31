Graphite India shares end higher even as Q4 profit falls, utilisation levels improve

2 Min(s) Read
The company’s net profit plunged 69 percent to Rs 29 crore in the March quarter from Rs 95 crore in the year-ago period.
Graphite India Ltd., a company engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling graphite, carbon, and other products, on Tuesday, announced a weak set of earnings for the March quarter.
Though the company recorded a quarter-on-quarter improvement in sales volume and utilisation levels, a decrease in realisation weighed down the numbers.
The company’s revenue from operations fell 3 percent to Rs 815 crore in the March quarter from Rs 844 crore in the year-ago period.