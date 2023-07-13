Granules India's Gagillapur facility gets clearance certificate from the USFDA

The Gagillapur facility is used for the manufacturing of finished dosages and Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs)

Granules India Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its facility located in Hyderabad, Telangana.

