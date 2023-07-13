CNBC TV18
Granules India's Gagillapur facility gets clearance certificate from the USFDA

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 3:38:05 PM IST (Published)

The Gagillapur facility is used for the manufacturing of finished dosages and Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs)

Granules India Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its facility located in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The pharma company said that the US drug regulator issued an EIR for its Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad. This facility is used for manufacturing finished dosages and Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs).


In January this year, USFDA conducted an inspection at the Gagillapur facility of Granules India as part of a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and issued three observations.

