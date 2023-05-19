English
Granules India gets USFDA nod for drug used in treating major depressive disorder

Granules India gets USFDA nod for drug used in treating major depressive disorder

Granules India gets USFDA nod for drug used in treating major depressive disorder
By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 3:42:53 PM IST (Published)

Venlafaxine HCl extended-release capsules are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and panic disorder.

Granules India on Friday said that it has received the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Venlafaxine Hydrochloride extended-release capsules, which are used in treating major depressive and anxiety-related conditions.

The company has obtained clearance for the capsules in the strength of 37.5 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg.


The new drug is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Effexor XR Extended-Release Capsules of Upjohn US 2 LLC.

