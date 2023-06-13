CNBC TV18
Granules India gets USFDA approval for Hypertension drug, 55th ANDA approval for company

Jun 13, 2023

Granules India now has a cumulative total of 57 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, of which 55 are final approvals and 2 are tentative ones.

Granules India Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it received approval for its Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The US health regulator has provided approval to the pharmaceutical company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets in the dosages 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg.
The approved ANDA is bioequivalent of the reference-listed drug product (RLD) of Toprol Acquisition LLC’s Toprol-XL Tablets having the same dosages.
