Granules India expects 2.0 strategy to improve performance in two years

By Ekta Batra  Nov 24, 2022 2:54 PM IST (Published)

In the near to medium term, the company will be launching core molecules in the European Union, Southeast Asia, and South Africa.

Granules India Ltd. shares on Thursday reached the day’s high of Rs 365.35 after announcing its long-term growth strategy Granules 2.0.


The Hyderabad-based fast-growing pharmaceutical major recently announced that it is spending Rs 90 crore on R&D during the current financial year. It hopes that the measures taken as a part of its long-term growth strategy will show results after two years.

The strategy has been centered on backward integration of its current product portfolio through the implementation of enzymes plus other tech collaborations with tech partners for the supply of technology solutions.

In the near to medium term, the company will be launching core molecules in the European Union, Southeast Asia, and South Africa, and these steps will drive growth in the near future.

Granules India Ltd. posted a 79 percent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter at Rs 145 crore. This was on the back of a 30 percent increase in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,151 crore.

Shares of Granules India are currently trading at Rs 356.70, down 1.63 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
