Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • GR Infraprojects make a strong debut; lists at 105% premium over the issue price

    GR Infraprojects make a strong debut; lists at 105% premium over the issue price

    Profile image
    By Ankit Gohel | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    On the BSE, the shares of GR Infraprojects got listed at a 103 percent premium at Rs 1,700.

    GR Infraprojects make a strong debut; lists at 105% premium over the issue price
    GR Infraprojects made a strong debut on the bourses Monday as the shares were listed at Rs 1,715.8 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 105 percent to the issue price of Rs 837 per share.
    On the BSE, the shares got listed at a 103 percent premium at Rs 1,700.
    The initial public offering (IPO) of GR Infraprojects was subscribed 12.42 times during July 7-9 as investors put in bids for around 10 crore equity shares against an offer size of 81.23 lakh shares.
    GR Infraprojects is a focused engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) player with an established record of timely execution that helps them to save overhead expenses and leads to a better Capex utilisation.
    This is reflected in its performance that has grown its revenues at a 5-year CAGR of 47 percent backed with an above-average margin of 19-21 percent that the company has managed to retain.
    Brokerages had recommended subscribing to the IPO on the back of GR Infraproject's business model, experienced promoters, strong management, strong order book, and strong balance sheet.
    Besides, brokerages believe various government initiatives and infrastructure pushes may lead to further growth opportunities for the company.
    "We like the financial performance posted by the company with healthy balance sheet status. Also, the company has a healthy order book, giving it strong revenue visibility going forward," said Hem Securities.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Rupee tumbles 20 paise to 74.77 against US dollar in early trade

    Next Article

    Clean Science and Technology shares list with 98% premium at Rs 1,784.40 on BSE

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,485.60 -36.75 -2.41
    HDFC2,484.85 -52.05 -2.05
    IndusInd Bank1,030.95 -13.35 -1.28
    Maruti Suzuki7,216.60 -86.95 -1.19
    Kotak Mahindra1,733.00 -16.50 -0.94
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,485.05 -36.65 -2.41
    HDFC2,484.10 -52.85 -2.08
    IndusInd Bank1,030.90 -13.65 -1.31
    Maruti Suzuki7,220.10 -83.55 -1.14
    Kotak Mahindra1,732.00 -18.30 -1.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,485.60 -36.75 -2.41
    HDFC2,484.85 -52.05 -2.05
    IndusInd Bank1,030.95 -13.35 -1.28
    Maruti Suzuki7,216.60 -86.95 -1.19
    Kotak Mahindra1,733.00 -16.50 -0.94
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,485.05 -36.65 -2.41
    HDFC2,484.10 -52.85 -2.08
    IndusInd Bank1,030.90 -13.65 -1.31
    Maruti Suzuki7,220.10 -83.55 -1.14
    Kotak Mahindra1,732.00 -18.30 -1.05

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.77000.21000.28
    Euro-Rupee88.25600.18400.21
    Pound-Rupee102.83300.08600.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68010.00280.41
    View More