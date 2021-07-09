GR Infraprojects IPO subscribed 12.42 times on final day of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of GR Infraprojects has been subscribed 12.42 times on July 9, the final day of the bidding process. Investors have put in bids for around 10 crore equity shares against an offer size of 81.23 lakh shares.

The portion reserved for non-institutional investors has been subscribed the most 27.44 times while that of retail investors has been subscribed 9.64 times, as per the data available on exchanges at one pm.

The employees’ portion has received an 85 percent subscription, while that of qualified institutional buyers saw 7.16 times subscription.

The issue that is entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) aims to raise over Rs 963 crore and has received positive views from analysts. the firm plans to raise Rs 963.3 crore through its public issue comprising a complete offer for sale by existing shareholders.

The company had fixed the price band at Rs 828 to Rs 837 per share and the shares are likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on July 19.

Ahead of the IPO opening, the company has already raised Rs 283.33 crore from 47 anchor investors including Smallcap World Fund Inc, BlackRock Global Funds, and Fidelity.