GR Infraprojects IPO opens on July 7; issue entirely offer for sale

The initial public offering (IPO) of GR Infraprojects will be open for subscription from July 7-9. There will not be any fresh issue of shares and the public issue will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.15 crore shares by promoters and shareholders. The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 19.

Lokesh Builders, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, Jasamrit Premises, India Business Excellence Fund, and India Business Excellence Fund I will be offloading their shares in the OFS.

According to the company’s red herring prospectus, a total of 2.25 lakh shares will be reserved for eligible employees. The registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies Private Ltd.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, Equirus Capital Private Ltd, have been appointed as merchant bankers for the IPO.

The Udaipur-headquartered GP Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction company having projects across 15 states in the country.

The company mainly undertakes civil construction projects under the EPC and BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis on the road. It has also diversified into manufacturing activities of thermoplastic road-making paints, electric poles, road signages, and fabricating metal crash barriers.

The company has completed more than 100 road construction projects till April 2021. It owns three manufacturing facilities at Udaipur (Rajasthan), Guwahati (Assam), and Sandila (Uttar Pradesh) and has a fabricating and galvanisation unit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

GR Infraprojects posted a net profit of Rs 716 crore in FY19, Rs 800 crore in FY20 and Rs 953 crore in FY21.