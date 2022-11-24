G R Infraprojects announces completion of Rs 1,827 crore project in Andhra Pradesh

English
    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 24, 2022 7:50 PM IST (Published)

    The company received the completion certificate for the project, issued by an independent engineer, on November 22.  

    G R Infraprojects has received the completion certificate for the four laning of the National Highway (NH-16) project in Andhra Pradesh.


    The company’s wholly owned subsidiary GR Gundugolanu Devarapalli  Highway Private Ltd. completed the four laning of Gundugolanu ‐ Devarapalli – Kovvuru Section of NH‐16 for a total stretch of 69.884 km. This was done on hybrid annuity mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and completed at a total cost of Rs 1,827 crore.

    The company received the completion certificate for the project, issued by an independent engineer, on November 22.

    The aforementioned project was awarded to the construction company on October 22, 2018, and the completion was due within 910 days. However, the completion deadline was later revised to July 10 and the actual date of completion was pushed to September 30, 2022.

    G R Infraprojects posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 336.23 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 188.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Its net sales advanced 13.49 percent to Rs 2,136.36 crore, while EBITDA jumped 53.52 percent to Rs 626.64 crore.

    Shares of the company closed 1.66 percent higher at Rs 1,184.05.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
