GR Infra promoters to sell 6.8% stake via OFS, fixes floor price of Rs 1260/share

Mini Shares of GR Infraprojects Ltd ended at Rs 1,385.00, up by Rs 34.15, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.

Promoters of GR Infraprojects Ltd — Laxmi Devi Agarwal, Suman Agarwal, Ritu Agarwal, Lalita Agarwal, Sangeeta Agarwal, Kiran Agarwal and Manish Gupta — will offload a total of 65 lakh shares or 6.8 percent stake through the share sale, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The shares will be sold at a floor price of Rs 1,260 per share, an 8.24 percent discount on the current market price (CMP). Currently, the promoters hold an 86.54 percent stake in the company.

The two-day OFS will open on Thursday (September 15) for institutional investors, while retail investors will be able to subscribe on Friday (September 16), the company said.

The OFS is being undertaken by GR Infraprojects for achieving the minimum public shareholding of the company. Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Investec Capital Services, and SBICAP Securities are advising GR Infraprojects Ltd on the share sale.

GR Infraprojects is one of the leading integrated road EPC companies with experience in the design and construction of various road and highway projects across 14 states in the country. It has experience in constructing state and national highways, bridges, culverts, flyovers, airport runways, and rail over-bridges.