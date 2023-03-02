GR Infra wins Letter of Award for Multi Modal Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh

The project has been awarded by NHLM through a Public Private Partnership on a ‘Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer’ (DBFOT) basis.

GR Infraprojects on Wednesday announced that it has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. (NHLM) for a project worth an estimated Rs 758.1 crore.

The construction engineering company informed the bourses that it received the LoA for a project to develop, operate, and maintain a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Indore near Pithampur in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on February 28.

The project has been awarded by NHLM through a Public Private Partnership on a ‘Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer’ (DBFOT) basis.

The construction period of the project will be two years from the date of appointment, while the operation period will be 45 years from the date of appointment.

The operation period will include the construction period too.

Last week, the company announced that it emerged as the highest bidder for the development, operation, and maintenance of MMLP in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with the project worth Rs 758 crore.

The company also emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for two projects by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 3,613 crore.

In the December quarter, GR Infraprojects’ profit surged over 120 percent at Rs 323.7 crore against Rs 146 crore in the same quarter last year, while its revenue rose by 12.1 percent to Rs 2,191.9 crore compared to Rs 1,955.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of GR Infraprojects closed 1.9 percent lower at Rs 1,019.65 per piece on the BSE on Wednesday.