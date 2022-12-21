English
market News stocks News

GR Infra partners with IndiGrid for power transmission bids worth Rs 5,000 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 6:43:13 PM IST (Published)

GR Infraprojects has also signed an MoU with IndiGrid to jointly bid for the identified Tariff Based Competitive Bidding transmission projects, aggregating to approximately Rs 5,000 crore.

GR Infraprojects Ltd. has proposed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary company Rajgarh Transmission Ltd. (RTL) to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid). The company, in a statement, said that the Board of Directors has approved the terms and conditions of a framework agreement with IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd. to complete the sale.

The dates for the proposed sale will be finalised on the date of acquisition by IndiGrid, which is subject to certain assumptions, working capital, cash, and other adjustments, as specified in the term sheet and definitive agreements that will be signed between the two companies.


IndiGrid Investment Managers will serve as the investment manager of IndiGrid in the Framework agreement with GR Infraprojects. The execution of the agreement will be done upon receipt of the Commercial Operation Date of India Grid Trust.

GR Infraprojects has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGrid to jointly bid for the identified TBCB or Tariff Based Competitive Bidding transmission projects, aggregating to approximately Rs 5,000 crore, as per the company’s filing to the bourses.

Last week, GR Infraprojects informed of selling its entire stake in the wholly owned subsidiary, GR Highways Investment Manager Pvt. Ltd. to Lokesh Builders for Rs 15 crore.

Shares of GR Infraprojects ended 0.5 percent lower at Rs 1,171.05.

