GQG Partners investment in Adani Group stocks hits $4 billion

On Wednesday, GQG Partners acquired 31.2 crore shares of Adani Power at an average price of Rs 279.17. The shares were bought from two Adani family entities — Worldwide Emerging Market Holding and Afro Asia Trade and Investments Ltd., showed bulk deals date on BSE.

With the latest purchase of 8.1 percent stake in Adani Power, the US-based GQG Partners’ investment in Adani Group companies, post Hindenburg Research report has hit $4 billion. As of Wednesday’s closing, the group had a market capitalisation of $125 billion, which is 56 percent lower to the peak seen in September 2022. However, the group’s valuation has surged 52 percent from its February lows.

Earlier in June, the GQG Partners along with other investors had bought stakes worth about $1 billion in two group companies — Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy.

While SB Adani Family Trust sold 1.8 crore shares of Adani Enterprises at Rs 2,300 per piece, GS GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund picked up 1.2 crore shares of Adani Green Energy for Rs 1100 crore, bulk deal data on NSE showed.

On the other hand, Infinite Trade and Investment sold 4.6 crore shares of the company. With an additional purchase of 3 percent stake, GQG Partners holding in Adani Transmission rose to 6.54 percent at the end of June.

The group has been striving to rebuild the investor confidence ever since the Hindenburg report, which accused the groups of stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens. As a result, the first major investment came in from GQG Partners as they picked up stakes in ports to power conglomerate on March 02, 2023.

The US-based boutique investment firm invested Rs 15,446 crore in four Adani Group companies — Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone , Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, and Adani Enterprises.

Interestingly, the initial investment made by the GQG Partners in March has already yielded staggering returns. The stock of Adani Green has generated 88 percent returns since March 02, whereas Adani enterprise is up by 73.3 percent.